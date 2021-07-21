Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $70.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

