Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $751,184. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.