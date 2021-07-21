Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,191,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

