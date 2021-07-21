Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $25.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,882.26. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,426 shares of company stock worth $2,283,629 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $891.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

