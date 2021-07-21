Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

