Zacks: Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.