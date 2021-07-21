Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the highest is $6.43 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.99.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $9,021,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,810,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

