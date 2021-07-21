Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,182. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

