Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 9.18 ($0.12), with a volume of 15,465 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.01.

In other news, insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

