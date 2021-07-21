Zcoin (XZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.11 or 0.06195861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.31 or 0.01336412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00363736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00132278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00600889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00374806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00292187 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

