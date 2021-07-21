ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $213,997.71 and $329.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,299,777 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

