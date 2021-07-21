Zealium (NZL) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $28,977.69 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00235869 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,657,684 coins and its circulating supply is 16,657,684 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

