Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Zeepin has a market cap of $318,567.04 and $75,031.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.67 or 0.99389176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.