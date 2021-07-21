Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00291462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00147974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 613.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

