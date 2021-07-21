Zelwin (ZLW) Achieves Market Cap of $486.69 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00021256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $486.69 million and $580,691.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013276 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.