Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,414.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $92,414.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

