ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,302.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002395 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00238217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034166 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

