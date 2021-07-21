Zerogoki USD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $167,339.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,189,819 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

