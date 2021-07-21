Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.37% of Zillow Group worth $118,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Z opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

