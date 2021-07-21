Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.32% of Energy Transfer worth $66,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,476. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.