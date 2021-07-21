Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,729,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,481,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 1.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 1.28% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 893,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142,413. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

