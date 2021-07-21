Zimmer Partners LP Has $100.97 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 2.34% of Agree Realty worth $100,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 6,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

