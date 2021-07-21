Zimmer Partners LP Has $142.98 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 1.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.71% of Entergy worth $142,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. 5,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

