Zimmer Partners LP Has $203.89 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 2.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $203,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,481. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

