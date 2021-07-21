Zimmer Partners LP Has $214.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 2.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.88% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $214,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,339. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

