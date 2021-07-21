Zimmer Partners LP Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 2.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.05% of Duke Realty worth $165,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

