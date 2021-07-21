Zimmer Partners LP Invests $83.15 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,148,000. The Southern comprises 1.1% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.13% of The Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 150,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,217. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

