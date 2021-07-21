Zimmer Partners LP Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,287,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Welltower worth $78,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

