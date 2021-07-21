Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $41.73 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $41,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $20.33 on Wednesday, reaching $510.72. 392,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.78.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

