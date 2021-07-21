Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $66.30 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,300,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.78% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $14,144,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 58,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 61,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $980,889.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,160. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

