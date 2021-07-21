Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 977,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,221,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $75.10. 131,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,419. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

