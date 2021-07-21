Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 3,102,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 376.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 1.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.72% of Targa Resources worth $124,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

TRGP stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,212. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

