Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 337,500 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 1.20% of CubeSmart worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

