Zimmer Partners LP Sells 245,597 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,597 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up 1.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $88,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 44,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

