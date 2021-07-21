Zimmer Partners LP Sells 2,700,000 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 1.17% of PNM Resources worth $49,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,787. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

