Zimmer Partners LP Sells 3,548,511 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548,511 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Sirius XM worth $64,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 182,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,498,869. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

