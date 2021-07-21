Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,995,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.54% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

