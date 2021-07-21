Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,259,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,011,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 2.01% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

