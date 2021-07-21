Zimmer Partners LP Trims Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523,522 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises 2.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 4.28% of QTS Realty Trust worth $182,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 96,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,070. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

