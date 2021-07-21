Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $700.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the lowest is $690.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

