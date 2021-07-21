Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,574 shares of company stock worth $111,793,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.