ZUM TOKEN Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $343,346.12 and approximately $79,704.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.06 or 0.00615236 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,733,983,156 coins and its circulating supply is 14,201,699,959 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.