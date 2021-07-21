Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $271.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.51 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,641 shares of company stock worth $1,489,384. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zumiez by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

