ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $136,303.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00141649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,954.35 or 1.00111452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.