$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. 2,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78. Q2 has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

