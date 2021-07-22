$0.06 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Q2 reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,419. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

