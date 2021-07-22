-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

