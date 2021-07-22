$0.14 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,041. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.