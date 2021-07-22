-$0.18 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $383 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.