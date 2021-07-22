$0.20 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Constellium reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

